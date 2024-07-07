Open Menu

Teenager Shot Dead In Burewala

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A teenager was shot dead following a dispute between relatives in the limits of Sahuka Police Station, tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, Ali Irfan, a resident of Deewan village, along with his other two accomplices, killed his relative named Naeem Iqbal.

The alleged killers managed to escape. There had been a brawl between the relatives and both parties were facing each other in court proceedings. The deceased and the killer had a minor level dispute on the occasion of a court proceeding on Saturday. Police are investigating the incident.

