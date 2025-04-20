Teenager shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The unknown armed assailants killed an 18-year-old boy here near Kokaar Adda in the limits of Sorkot police station, a police official said on Sunday.

He said unknown armed persons opened fire on a boy near Kokaar Adda, killing him on the spot.

Momin Khan, father of the deceased reported to the Shorkot police that his son went outside for purchasing some grocery items when he was targeted.

He told the police that they did not have enmity with anyone.

