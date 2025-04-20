Teenager Shot Dead In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The unknown armed assailants killed an 18-year-old boy here near Kokaar Adda in the limits of Sorkot police station, a police official said on Sunday.
He said unknown armed persons opened fire on a boy near Kokaar Adda, killing him on the spot.
Momin Khan, father of the deceased reported to the Shorkot police that his son went outside for purchasing some grocery items when he was targeted.
He told the police that they did not have enmity with anyone.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA directed to improve greenbelts, parks and intersections4 minutes ago
-
ITP vows zero tolerance for illegal parking in capital4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad hosts vibrant "Flower and Birds" exhibition 20254 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating dengue: CEO Health5 minutes ago
-
FC man martyred in Lakki Marwat attack5 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead5 minutes ago
-
ISSI-PAIDAR commemorate Zimbabwe’s National Day5 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination camps set up5 minutes ago
-
Teenager shot dead in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 650kg ice pops, 274kg adulterated khoya, other items15 minutes ago
-
Nadir Magsi wins Derajaat Off-road challenge Jeep rally15 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive in Gujrat15 minutes ago