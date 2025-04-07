Open Menu

Teenager Shot Dead In DI Khan Over Longstanding Feud

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Teenager shot dead in DI Khan over longstanding feud

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A 17-year-old boy was shot dead here in Asif Colony near CRBC chowk in the limits of Shorkot police station on Monday.

According to police, the incident seemed a targeted attack linked to a longstanding feud.

Two assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on the victim, identified as Riffat Ullah Betani, son of Sheraz Khan, a resident of Shadi Khel, District Lakki Marwat, who was currently residing in Asif Colony.

Riffat Ullah sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

The suspects have been identified as Sabir Shah Ali, son of Muhammad Iqbal, and Saleemullah Fareed Khel Betani, son of Muhammad Siddiq — both hailing from Fareed Khel Subdivision Betani, District Lakki Marwat.

The local police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

A murder case has been registered at Shorkot Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s father, 63-year-old Sheraz Khan Betani. In his statement, he alleged that the murder was a result of old rivalry involving previous incidents of violence between the two parties in their native district of Lakki Marwat.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

