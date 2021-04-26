UrduPoint.com
Teenager Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:45 PM

A teenager was allegedly shot dead by three armed youngsters over a minor dispute here on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A teenager was allegedly shot dead by three armed youngsters over a minor dispute here on Monday.

According to police sources, senior local journalist Asghar Ali Javed's son 18-year old Ahmed Faizan who was a student of Matric class was returning home from the shop.

All of a sudden, three local students namely Bilal alias Thakur and Rana Liaqat alongwith their an unknown fellow opened fire at Ahmed Faizan and injured him before escaping from the scene.

The injured was shifted to THQ Burewala hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

Police registered the case and handed over the body to heirs after conducting autopsy of the body.

The local press club members demanded of IG for early arrest of the criminals.

