Teenager Shot His Mother Dead Over Domestic Issue In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:55 PM

Teenager shot his mother dead over domestic issue in attock

A teenager has shot his mother dead here on Thursday after exchange of harsh words in the limits of Hasanabdal Saddar police station

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A teenager has shot his mother dead here on Thursday after exchange of harsh words in the limits of Hasanabdal Saddar police station.

Police have registered a case and are on the hunt to arrest the culprit. Abdul Ghani r/o Mohala Noor Abad Burhan told police that his 19 year old son Zahid who is also drug addict , exchanged harsh words with his mother and shot her dead with a pistol.

He said that his son shot his mother dead when he , his son Muajhid and his daughter Saweli Bibi were present at home. Meanwhile Pindigheb police have arrested 11 gamblers including Tariq , Atif , Zahoor , Mohsin , Saeed , Mudassir , Irfan , Shahzad , Shafiq , Sher Afzal and Imran and recovered Rs 40240(bet money) , 13 cell phones , 2 land cruiser jeeps and 17 cocks from their possession.

Similarly Hasanabdal police booked Ali Shan under D-25/telgraph act for allegedly making fake call on 15(Police Emergency Service ).

More Stories From Pakistan

