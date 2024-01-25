Teenager shot, injured over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A child was shot at and injured in a heated verbal clash that erupted over a land dispute between the two families, according to the rescuer.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Rashid, 17, s/o Muhammad Latif, a resident of Moza Kotla, who was reported to have received gunshot wounds on the forehead.

The heirs brought the wounded boy to a nearby rural health center by themselves before rescuers reached the crime scene, it was said.

On information, the police of the relevant jurisdiction have combed the area and started further investigation.