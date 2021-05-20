UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager Shot Killed During Video For TikTok

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:19 AM

Teenager shot killed during video for TikTok

A teenage boy lost his life while filming a fire-shot video for TikTok at Manbar area of tehsil Kabal in Swat district on Wednesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A teenage boy lost his life while filming a fire-shot video for TikTok at Manbar area of tehsil Kabal in Swat district on Wednesday.

Police said the accidentally fired bullet took the life of 19-year-old Hamidullah during shooting a video for TikTok.

His body was shifted to THQ Hospital, Kabal for postmortem.

Related Topics

Swat

Recent Stories

Head of Russia's SVR Suggests US Intelligence Coul ..

1 minute ago

Russian Envoy Hopes 5th Round of Negotiations on J ..

1 minute ago

PFFE , HR organizations staged protest against Isr ..

1 minute ago

US Lawmakers Crafting Measure to Block $735Mln Sal ..

1 minute ago

Ruud eyes French Open second week but 'rock star' ..

1 minute ago

Belgium to Vaccinate National Football Team Ahead ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.