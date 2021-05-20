Teenager shot killed during video for TikTok

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A teenage boy lost his life while filming a fire-shot video for TikTok at Manbar area of tehsil Kabal in Swat district on Wednesday.

Police said the accidentally fired bullet took the life of 19-year-old Hamidullah during shooting a video for TikTok.

His body was shifted to THQ Hospital, Kabal for postmortem.