Teenager, step-brother axed to death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :A fifteen-year-old girl along with her step-brother was brutally axed to death, police said on Wednesday.

According to Cantt Police Station, the bodies of the both deceased were found near Gomal Khurd area and sent to hospital wherein they were identified as Ameenullah r/o Jandola and Bibi (AA) of Gulshan Ishaq Town.

A case has been registered on the complaint of uncle of the deceased Ameenullah, against the father of the victim girl Qayum Khan and others.

The complainant told police that accused Qayyum Khan and other relatives had killed the victims.

Meanwhile police teams have been deployed in different areas to arrest the culprits involved in the hence crime.