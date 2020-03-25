UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teenager, Step-brother Axed To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Teenager, step-brother axed to death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :A fifteen-year-old girl along with her step-brother was brutally axed to death, police said on Wednesday.

According to Cantt Police Station, the bodies of the both deceased were found near Gomal Khurd area and sent to hospital wherein they were identified as Ameenullah r/o Jandola and Bibi (AA) of Gulshan Ishaq Town.

A case has been registered on the complaint of uncle of the deceased Ameenullah, against the father of the victim girl Qayum Khan and others.

The complainant told police that accused Qayyum Khan and other relatives had killed the victims.

Meanwhile police teams have been deployed in different areas to arrest the culprits involved in the hence crime.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gulshan Gomal

Recent Stories

China’s first cargo flight carrying relief goods ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan asks IMF for additional sum of Rs 1.4 bil ..

20 minutes ago

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

34 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to suspend Customer Happiness Centre ..

41 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on soldiers in Nigeria&#039;s ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.