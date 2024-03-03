Open Menu

Teenager Student Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Teenager student killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A tragic accident occurred as a speeding bus hit two motorcycles, causing the death of a teenage student and injuring four others Near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Sunday.

According to details, an overspeeding bus hit two motorcycles near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in which a 13-year-old student named Khubaib died on the spot while four others including a student sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed from where two critical injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

The heirs of the victims staged a protest against the transport company.

APP/shn-sak

