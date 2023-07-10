Open Menu

Teenager's Body Found From Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Teenager's body found from canal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The body of a teenager who drowned yesterday in the Punjnad River while taking a bath in the deep water was recovered today's morning.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Tanveer Ahmad, 20, s/o Hussain, r/o Basti Lashari near Nalka Adda Tehsil Alipur had moved to hunt fish along with his father.

In the meantime, the former went down in the water to take a bath and couldn't come out of the water after long hours.

Rescue teams were called to fish out the missing boy from the water. The divers of Rescue 1122 initiated a search operation four kilometres in the water but couldn't succeed.

Today, rescuers were again called to retrieve the body from the water which was floating at a distance of about six kilometres.

The rescue teams reached the spot along with the heirs and fished out the body from the water.

