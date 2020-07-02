UrduPoint.com
Teenagers Drowsing: Rescuers Fish Out Four Bodies From Chenab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:37 PM

Rescuers fished out bodies of all four teenager cousins who were drowned while swimming in the Chenab at basti Nizam uddin Wala, Shehr Sultan here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Rescuers fished out bodies of all four teenager cousins who were drowned while swimming in the Chenab at basti Nizam uddin Wala, Shehr Sultan here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 said that the four cousins went mussing while they were swimming in the river on Wednesday.

He informed that water search teams recovered bodies of Mohsin Omer (15), Fayyaz (16) and Ansar Omer (18) on Thursday morning while fouth body of Faiz Rasool (16) was recovered in the afternoon.

The boys were students of matriculation and belonged to Sammey Wala, he said and added that the bodies were handed over to heirs.

Mohsin and Ansar are real bothers, according to locals.

Recue teams continued operation despite scorching heat and being tired, the spokesperson concluded.

