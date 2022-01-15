UrduPoint.com

Teenagers Injure In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Two teenage boys were injured in a firing incident at Sharif Chhajra area here Saturday

According to Rescue control room, the victims including 16-year-old Akhtar, son of Ghulam Yaseen and 14-year-old Afnan, son of Riaz were in critical condition.

Rescue ambulance staff rushed to the spot and shifted the patients to Rural Health Center Hospital Shahjamal after giving first aid.

Police registered the case against unidentified persons before starting formal inquiry into the case.

