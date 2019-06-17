(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :District West police have resolved a blind murder case of 18-year-old boy Shah Zab who was killed by unknown persons early this month in the limits of Pakistan Bazar Police Station.

SSP District West Shoukat Ali Khatian told media persons on Sunday that the police used modern technology in investigation of the case and arrested two suspects identified as Danish and Ali.

During interrogation, they allegedly confessed killing Shah Zab along with their three accomplices upon resistance during a mobile phone snatching bid, he said.

The SSP further said that the raids were being conducted for the arrest of the co-accused.