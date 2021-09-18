UrduPoint.com

Teens Drowns In Fishing Expedition

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

Two teenagers drowned in river Sindh while hunting fish yesterday night, rescuers said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Two teenagers drowned in river Sindh while hunting fish yesterday night, rescuers said.

Rescuers spokesman said that it had rushed on the spot after receiving anonymous call about happening of the incident.

The professional divers ventured into the river but succeeded to retrieve body of a victim identified as Abu Baker, 18, son of Abdul Rasheed, resident of Kot Addu.

Rescuers team was stated to have continued search operation at ten kilometers distance by boating in about seven-hours time span but in vain. As darkness of night started rising, searching was stopped. Later, it was resumed again in wee hours of today but corpse of the other person couldn't get found until filing of the report, added the official spokesman.

