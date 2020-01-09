Teens under 18-year of age could not be able to  marry in near future

(@fidahassanain)

The Punjab govt has decides to change the Child Marriage Act, 1929 to stop under-age marriages in the province.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) The Punjab government decided to amend The Child Marriage Act, 1929 to stop child marriages in Punjab, the sources said here on Thursday.

The teenagers below 18-year of age could not be able to do marriage under the new proposed amendment, the sources said. They said that a summary had been prepared according to which all teens below the age of 18 years will be considered “children”.

Punjab Law Department, the sources said, endorsed amendment in the Child Marriage Act to stop child marriages in Punjab. The summary, they said, would soon be sent to the provincial cabinet for deliberation and later would be approved.

Under Child Marriage Act, 1929, all the teens till the age of 16-year were eligible to do marriage but now the government decided to change the law to stop it.

The sources said that strict action would be taken against those who married under the age of 18 years and also against those who was found involved in their marriage. Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, the member of the provincial assembly, filed the resolution in this regarding, saying that under-age marriages created trouble for the girls and deprived them of their many rights. She suggested that therefore , the minimum age for marriage should be declared 18 years of age.