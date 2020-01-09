UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teens Under 18-year Of Age Could Not Be Able To  Marry In Near Future

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:26 PM

Teens under 18-year of age could not be able to  marry in near future

The Punjab govt has decides to change the Child Marriage Act, 1929 to stop under-age marriages in the province.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) The Punjab government decided to amend The Child Marriage Act, 1929 to stop child marriages in Punjab, the sources said here on Thursday.

The teenagers below 18-year of age could not be able to do marriage under the new proposed amendment, the sources said. They said that a summary had been prepared according to which all teens below the age of 18 years will be considered “children”.

Punjab Law Department, the sources said, endorsed amendment in the Child Marriage Act to stop child marriages in Punjab. The summary, they said, would soon be sent to the provincial cabinet for deliberation and later would be approved.

Under Child Marriage Act, 1929, all the teens till the age of 16-year were eligible to do marriage but now the government decided to change the law to stop it.

The sources said that strict action would be taken against those who married under the age of 18 years and also against those who was found involved in their marriage. Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, the member of the provincial assembly, filed the resolution in this regarding, saying that under-age marriages created trouble for the girls and deprived them of their many rights. She suggested that therefore , the minimum age for marriage should be declared 18 years of age.

Related Topics

Resolution Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Marriage Married Jamshed All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Huawei’s Midrange Killer HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 Go ..

1 minute ago

About 75 percent construction work of Sialkot-Laho ..

11 minutes ago

Ukraine in national mourning after deadly airliner ..

11 minutes ago

South Korea Has No Immediate Plans to Evacuate Com ..

11 minutes ago

Lebanese Court Bans Former Nissan CEO Ghosn From L ..

3 minutes ago

53480 Sehat Insaf cards to be provided in Islamaba ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.