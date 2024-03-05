Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that climate change was a big challenge for the world including Pakistan; trees would be planted in the city to control environmental pollution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said that climate change was a big challenge for the world including Pakistan; trees would be planted in the city to control environmental pollution.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Eco Street project launched by PSO at the Pakistan State Oil head office in Clifton.

He said that PSO ECO Street, sustainable plastic road initiative not only beautified our city but also demonstrated environmental responsibility and community engagement.

"We applaud PSO's commitment to sustainability, fostering a greener urban landscape, and inspiring other corporate entities to invest in our community’s development, we will make this city developed together," he said.

On this occasion, PPP Parliamentary leader in the city council Najmi Alam, Deputy Parliamentary leader Dil Muhammad, Special Representative of Mayor Karachi for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Managing Director/CEO, PSO Syed Muhammad Taha and others were also present.

The Mayor said that in parallel with the road construction, PSO ECO STREET had committed to a comprehensive beautification of the surrounding area.

The project included the reconstruction and renovation of road median, walkways, transforming them into welcoming spaces for the pedestrians.

These areas now boast newly installed planters, graced with an array of indigenous trees and plants further enriching the local biodiversity.

He said that KMC was working on afforestation and improvement of parks in all districts of the city and solid waste management system was also being developed in the city on modern lines, along with citizens as well as corporate bodies and Associations located in industrial zones had also contributed in this regard and as a result a positive and pleasant change can be seen within the city.

MD & CEO, PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha said that PSO ECO STREET, a sustainable plastic road, is part of PSO’s ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote eco-friendly infrastructure.

He said that this significant initiative had turned approximately 49,428 square feet of traditional road into a symbol of green living, utilizing 5,000 kg of recycled plastic waste, primarily from lubricant bottles and cans collected from PSO's Lubricant Manufacturing Terminal (LMT) location in Karachi.

He said that the project's core objective was two-fold: to significantly reduce the plastic footprint that burdens our planet and to demonstrate the viability and benefits of sustainable infrastructure.

By incorporating plastic waste into road construction, PSO ECO STREET was not only repurposing waste but also enhancing the durability of the road, setting a new standard for environmentally responsible construction, he added.

Syed Muhammad Taha, MD & CEO of PSO, embodied the ethos of giving back to society.

He emphasized the importance of caring for our surroundings akin to responsible tenants, stating, "This initiative exemplifies PSO's unwavering dedication to sustainability and environmental conservation. We are steadfast in our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions to tackle environmental challenges while simultaneously creating value for our communities."

The culmination of these efforts in a vibrant and green transformation of the road aligns seamlessly with PSO's overarching green initiatives. This venture not only showcases the innovative solutions that reduce plastic and carbon footprints but also fosters an eco-friendly and sustainable infrastructure that serves as a model for future developments.

The company extends its gratitude to all stakeholders, including local authorities, community members, and project partners, for their invaluable support and collaboration throughout the implementation of the PSO ECO STREET initiative.