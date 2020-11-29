UrduPoint.com
TeH Denounces Continued Illegal Detention Of Ashraf Sehrai

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

TeH denounces continued illegal detention of Ashraf Sehrai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the continued illegal and criminal detention of party Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat strongly denounced the inhuman attitude of the Indian authorities for putting activists of the organization behind the bars without any legal justification. Detaining innocent people on flimsy and tentative grounds is nothing more than cruelty and suppression, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It said Kashmir and Kashmiri not only have been cut off from the outside world but also from their real representatives and articulate voices like Sehrai, keeping them in continued illegal detention.

It said, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, suffering from different ailments, has been kept continuously behind the bars since July 12 2020. According to information, condition of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was deteriorating with each passing day. Lacking medical facilities and disallowing relatives of Sehrai to visit him has made the situation grimmer and gloomier, the TeH deplored.

It further revealed that the inhuman policy was posing a serious threat to the life of Ashraf Sehrai. Anything untoward will have serious repercussions and the puppet regime will be responsible for it, the statement added.

