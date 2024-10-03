Tehkal Police delays FIR in one mln cash, 143 Tola gold’s robbery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Tehkal police had yet to lodge an FIR in a brazen armed robbery wherein masked robbers in disguise of police barged into a house in a well populated and congested Canal town here 10-day before and escaped with 143 Tola of gold and one million rupees cash.

The owner of the house Malik Tahir told media here that robbers dressed in police uniform forcefully entered his house and looted gold and cash, adding that 10 days had already passed but the Tehkal police was reluctant to register an FIR.

He complained that Tehkal police recorded the case in the daily logbook and took no further action so far.

Meanwhile the Tehkal police informed that a daily report was registered and an investigation was underway, adding that FIR would be registered soon.

The victim requested the Inspector General of Police to take notice of the incident and direct the relevant police station to register FIR and help recover his hard-earned money while bringing the culprits to justice.

APP/adi