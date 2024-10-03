Tehkal Police Delays FIR In One Mln Cash, 143 Tola Gold’s Robbery
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Tehkal police had yet to lodge an FIR in a brazen armed robbery wherein masked robbers in disguise of police barged into a house in a well populated and congested Canal town here 10-day before and escaped with 143 Tola of gold and one million rupees cash.
The owner of the house Malik Tahir told media here that robbers dressed in police uniform forcefully entered his house and looted gold and cash, adding that 10 days had already passed but the Tehkal police was reluctant to register an FIR.
He complained that Tehkal police recorded the case in the daily logbook and took no further action so far.
Meanwhile the Tehkal police informed that a daily report was registered and an investigation was underway, adding that FIR would be registered soon.
The victim requested the Inspector General of Police to take notice of the incident and direct the relevant police station to register FIR and help recover his hard-earned money while bringing the culprits to justice.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PWD requires additional Rs 135 mln for repair work of govt flats in G-82 minutes ago
-
AC visits BISP center2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in bikes collision22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Excise Dept launches online auction for premium number plates22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews work pace on Bismillah park32 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha32 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:33 minutes ago
-
Work on Daman–e-Muhaar road started42 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete potato cultivation in October42 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM given guard of honour at PM House52 minutes ago
-
Local leader of QWP assassinated1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat leaders reiterate call for self-determination, slam India’s Intransigence2 hours ago