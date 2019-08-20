UrduPoint.com
Tehmina Janjua To Highlight Kashmir Issue At UN Human Rights Council In Geneva: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Tehmina Janjua to highlight Kashmir issue at UN Human Rights Council in Geneva: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to send former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua to Geneva to highlight the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Talking to media persons after meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security, he said the government was reviewing the legal, political and diplomatic aspects of the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi said India had violated international agreements by taking unilateral decision on Kashmir. The Indian occupation forces were committing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The minister said the purpose of summoning meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir issue was to create solidarity on the issue. He thanked the members of the opposition parties for participating in the meeting and giving their proposals.

The people of Pakistan and Kashmir had collectively rejected the illegal move of Modi government, he added.

Qureshi said the illegal move of the BJP government had even been rejected inside India where a number of former civil servants and army officers had challenged it in the Indian Supreme Court. He said India had violated the agreements regarding Kashmir valley by revoking the special status.

