Tehreek-e-Awami Huqooq Circle Bakot announces Kohala Bridge blockade

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Tehreek-e-Awami Huqooq Circle Bakot Thursday has announced a road blockade at Kohala Bridge on February 4, threatening an indefinite sit-in if their six-point charter of demands is not met.

A protest demonstration was held at the Abbottabad Press Club, where representatives from various political and religious parties, along with local figures, issued a unanimous declaration urging the provincial government to take immediate action.

The demands include granting Bakot tehsil status, restoration of schools damaged in the 2005 earthquake, upgradation of Basic Health Units, establishment of a 200-bed hospital, allocation of development funds for key roads, and transferring these roads under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority.

Leaders, including Sardar Manzoor Mumtaz Abbasi (PPP), Ghazanfar Ali Abbasi (PTI), Abdul Jabbar Abbasi (PML-N), Maulana Ubaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi (Jamaat-e-Islami), and others, stressed that the movement is non-political and solely focused on resolving the region’s longstanding issues.

They highlighted that PK-42’s eight union councils have been divided into two parts, and due to inadequate infrastructure, it takes residents four hours to reach Abbottabad, while traveling to Peshawar takes less time.

Despite repeated appeals to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and district authorities, no action has been taken. The protesters warned that if their demands are not met, they will continue their protest indefinitely.