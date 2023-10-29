Open Menu

Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa Workers Join Gaza March, Call For Muslim Unity

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa workers join Gaza March, call for Muslim unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A significant number of Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa workers on Sunday participated in the Gaza March in the Federal capital.

The Gaza March, a demonstration organized by Jammat-e-Islami, was marked by expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a call for Muslim unity in the face of the ongoing crisis in Palestine particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Head of Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa, Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, addressing the gathering, brought attention to the persistent crisis in Palestine. He attributed this crisis to the absence of Taqwa, or piety and consciousness of God, among Muslim communities worldwide.

In his speech, Naqvi emphasized the pressing need for practical steps to resolve the Palestinian issue permanently. He passionately urged believers to mobilize and organize rallies against the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine and specifically in Gaza, across the world.

Naqvi underscored the importance of active resistance, public awareness, and support for the Palestinian cause.

He said it would serve as a platform to advocate for a united Muslim response to the challenges faced by the Palestinian population.

Related Topics

World Palestine Gaza March Sunday God Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

12 minutes ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

12 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

27 minutes ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

42 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

57 minutes ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

57 minutes ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

3 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

3 hours ago
 2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 Feb ..

2nd Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to take place 3-11 February 2024

3 hours ago
 COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VI ..

COMMANDER OF THE AIR FORCE & AIR DEFENCE OF UAE VISITS AIR HEADQUARTERS 

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan