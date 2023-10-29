Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa workers join Gaza March, call for Muslim unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A significant number of Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa workers on Sunday participated in the Gaza March in the Federal capital.

The Gaza March, a demonstration organized by Jammat-e-Islami, was marked by expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a call for Muslim unity in the face of the ongoing crisis in Palestine particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Head of Tehreek-e-Bedari-e-Ummat-e-Mustafa, Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, addressing the gathering, brought attention to the persistent crisis in Palestine. He attributed this crisis to the absence of Taqwa, or piety and consciousness of God, among Muslim communities worldwide.

In his speech, Naqvi emphasized the pressing need for practical steps to resolve the Palestinian issue permanently. He passionately urged believers to mobilize and organize rallies against the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine and specifically in Gaza, across the world.

Naqvi underscored the importance of active resistance, public awareness, and support for the Palestinian cause.

He said it would serve as a platform to advocate for a united Muslim response to the challenges faced by the Palestinian population.