Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan Hails SCO Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Chairman Abdullah Hamid Gul appreciated the 24th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Islamabad.
The fact that the best leaders from each member state are at this summit shows how important Pakistan is in building substantial economic and security partnerships in the area, the TJP Chairman said.
Abdullah Hamid Gul, stated, "SCO is the most realistic place to talk about Eurasia's political-economic,climate, defense, and security situation. This year's event in Islamabad shows that Pakistan is a strong friend and essential partner in ensuring that member countries' economic growth is fair and can lead to long-term development," he said.
Chairman Gul also talked about how important it was for Pakistan to play an active part in achieving its goals within the SCO framework. This can be done by boosting economic integration, security measures, and cultural exchange, which is essential for the region's social and economic growth. “Pakistan, as both the host and leader of the SCO, is responsible for starting activities that will be good for all member states, not just Pakistan,” Gul said.
Abdullah Gul remarked, "As we gather for the SCO Summit, I am profoundly inspired by the collective dedication and strategic insights shared by our distinguished leaders across the region. Each leader’s contribution fortifies our shared objectives of fostering economic integration, enhancing security, and nurturing cultural ties."
Abdullah Gul stated that Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s focus on critical infrastructural projects such as CPEC magnifies our endeavor to bolster regional connectivity, a vital route for our economic and geopolitical strengthening.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s commitment to regional security initiatives is pivotal as we collectively seek robust mechanisms to safeguard our people and interests in a complex geopolitical landscape, he said.
The participation of India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar highlights the significant role of diplomacy and work on climate change together, he added.
"Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref’s emphasis on energy cooperation opens promising avenues for sustainable development, setting the stage for future energy security that benefits the entire region.
Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko’s insight into expanding our technological and agricultural export capabilities presents new economic opportunities, enriching our regional trade landscape. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has underscored the importance of strategic energy resource management, which is crucial for the stability and growth of our economies. Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Zhaparov has brought to the forefront the critical issue of sustainable water resource management, essential for our environmental sustainability and agricultural productivity. Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda’s focus on enhancing border security is commendable, as it addresses one of the fundamental needs for stability in our region. Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov’s vision to expand the export of natural resources and agricultural products leverages our regional strengths and fosters economic diversity. Mongolia’s Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai’s initiative to broaden market access for Mongolia’s mineral resources will significantly aid in regional economic diversification.
Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman Rashid Meredov has emphasized the creation of secure energy corridors, which are essential for ensuring energy flow across our nations," Gul said.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four booked for LPG cylinders in passenger vans4 seconds ago
-
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy shine at Int'l Sailing Regatta in Brazil7 seconds ago
-
Theatre sealed over obscenity11 seconds ago
-
CM forms committee to probe rape case13 seconds ago
-
PM meets Tajik counterpart; calls for cementing bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity16 seconds ago
-
AIOU Int’l moot: World should work on education diplomacy' Dr. Mukhtar24 seconds ago
-
Balochistan parliamentarians foresee SCO’s far-reaching results33 seconds ago
-
GCWUS organises workshop10 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held10 minutes ago
-
Notable reduction in crime in Multan region: police11 minutes ago
-
Ice worth Rs1.8mn seized11 minutes ago
-
Congo virus reported in Quetta11 minutes ago