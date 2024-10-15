Open Menu

Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan Hails SCO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Chairman Abdullah Hamid Gul appreciated the 24th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Islamabad.

The fact that the best leaders from each member state are at this summit shows how important Pakistan is in building substantial economic and security partnerships in the area, the TJP Chairman said.

Abdullah Hamid Gul, stated, "SCO is the most realistic place to talk about Eurasia's political-economic,climate, defense, and security situation. This year's event in Islamabad shows that Pakistan is a strong friend and essential partner in ensuring that member countries' economic growth is fair and can lead to long-term development," he said.

Chairman Gul also talked about how important it was for Pakistan to play an active part in achieving its goals within the SCO framework. This can be done by boosting economic integration, security measures, and cultural exchange, which is essential for the region's social and economic growth. “Pakistan, as both the host and leader of the SCO, is responsible for starting activities that will be good for all member states, not just Pakistan,” Gul said.

Abdullah Gul remarked, "As we gather for the SCO Summit, I am profoundly inspired by the collective dedication and strategic insights shared by our distinguished leaders across the region. Each leader’s contribution fortifies our shared objectives of fostering economic integration, enhancing security, and nurturing cultural ties."

Abdullah Gul stated that Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s focus on critical infrastructural projects such as CPEC magnifies our endeavor to bolster regional connectivity, a vital route for our economic and geopolitical strengthening.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s commitment to regional security initiatives is pivotal as we collectively seek robust mechanisms to safeguard our people and interests in a complex geopolitical landscape, he said.

The participation of India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar highlights the significant role of diplomacy and work on climate change together, he added.

"Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref’s emphasis on energy cooperation opens promising avenues for sustainable development, setting the stage for future energy security that benefits the entire region.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko’s insight into expanding our technological and agricultural export capabilities presents new economic opportunities, enriching our regional trade landscape. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has underscored the importance of strategic energy resource management, which is crucial for the stability and growth of our economies. Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Zhaparov has brought to the forefront the critical issue of sustainable water resource management, essential for our environmental sustainability and agricultural productivity. Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda’s focus on enhancing border security is commendable, as it addresses one of the fundamental needs for stability in our region. Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov’s vision to expand the export of natural resources and agricultural products leverages our regional strengths and fosters economic diversity. Mongolia’s Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai’s initiative to broaden market access for Mongolia’s mineral resources will significantly aid in regional economic diversification.

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman Rashid Meredov has emphasized the creation of secure energy corridors, which are essential for ensuring energy flow across our nations," Gul said.

