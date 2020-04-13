UrduPoint.com
Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Denounces Unprovoked Firing On LoC

Mohammad Abdullah Gul Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) denounced the unprovoked firing on the Line of Control by India, saying that the whole world is currently imprisoned in a deadly disease like Covid-19

He urged the International community to play their due role to stop Indian atrocities.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said hundreds of people were dying worldwide and thousands of patients were being diagnosed with COVID-19, but the Modi government was still committing atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir, firing on the Line of Control, killing and injuring innocent Kashmiris and destroying their properties.

He said in occupied Kashmir Corona pandemic was increasing day by day due to lack of health and basic facilities and lockdown. The lives of the people were badly affected. Kashmiris were also not allowed to attend the funerals of their loved ones, he added.

He said India's aggression at the Line of Control indicated that India was disappointed with Pakistan's emerging position in regional politics.

Pakistan had exposed India internationally and that the India's war hysteria on Pakistan can lead to widespread destruction.

