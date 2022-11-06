Tehreek-e-Jawanan Quetta holds rally in favour of Pak Army

QUETTA, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Young social activists' organization, Tehreek-e-Jawanan (TJ) held the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Rally in favor of the Pak Army in Quetta on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the participants marched from the Metropolitan Corporation to the Quetta Press Club carrying national flags and banners.

The participants chanted slogans of 'Long Live Pakistan' and 'Long Live Pakistan Army'.

A demonstration was also held at the Quetta Press Club against the baseless accusations against the officers of the national security agencies and the Pakistan Army.

Speakers told the rally that 220 million people of Pakistan were following the footsteps of brave men of the Pak army and they could not forget their sacrifices for the nation and country.