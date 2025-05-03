Open Menu

Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK Calls For AJK's Active Role In Freedom Struggle

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd May, 2025) The President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Faheem Ahmed Kayani has emphasized the need for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to play a more vibrant role in bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

Addressing a reception in Mirpur, Kayani stressed that without AJK's active involvement, international efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue may not yield fruitful results.

Kayani highlighted the importance of unity and agreement among Kashmiri leaders and organizations, stating that differences must be set aside to achieve the goal of freedom, reported by APP correspondent.

He also praised the role of the Pakistan Army in defending the country and supporting the Kashmir freedom struggle.

The Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK chief condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine, and oppressed Muslims worldwide.

He appreciated the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora's efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue and supporting humanitarian causes.

Key points include AJK's crucial role in the Kashmir freedom struggle, unity among Kashmiri leaders, Pakistan Army's support and solidarity with Gaza and oppressed Muslims.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the civil society, including businessmen, journalists, lawyers and academics.

