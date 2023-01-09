UrduPoint.com

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) To Organize Protest March On Jan 13 Against Price Hike

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to organize protest march on Jan 13 against price hike

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced to take out a protest march on Friday (Jan 13) against the price hike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced to take out a protest march on Friday (Jan 13) against the price hike.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan district leader Hafiz Zeeshan Rabbani said on Monday that TLP has decided to take out a march against inflation on January 13.

The workers of Tahreek Labaik will take out protest rallies at the Union Council level against rising inflation and after Friday prayer, a central March led by district Amir Sufi Raza Muhammad Abassi will be taken out from Hyder Chowk to Press Club.

Hafiz Zeeshan said that inflation had made life difficult for the people and the limit of tolerance was about to end.

