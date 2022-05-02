UrduPoint.com

Tehreek Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat Demands To Register Case Against Sheikh Rashid

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 02, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Tehreek Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat demands to register case against Sheikh Rashid

Tehreek Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat Pakistan (TTNRP) on Monday urged the Islamabad Police to register a case against former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for provoking people for violence and to violate sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Tehreek Tahafuz Namoos-e-Risalat Pakistan (TTNRP) on Monday urged the Islamabad Police to register a case against former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for provoking people for violence and to violate sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi.

In an exclusive talk with APP, TTNRP Senior Vice President Sheraz Ahmed Farooqui said Sheikh Rashid was the mastermind behind all the fuss occurred in the Masjid-e-Nabvi as he himself disclosed about the plot made to degrade the delegation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif which had to pay homage at the mausoleum of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as per schedule.

He said, he approached the Secretariat Police Station in a bid to register a first information report against Sheikh Rashid with the video tape record of his statements given to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on April 26, and while holding a press conference in Peshawar on April 27.

But Mohrar Khalid refused to accept the application, he added.

Farooqi said, very next day, he filed a petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge West Tahir Abbas Sipra who after hearing the plea thoroughly directed to issue notices to the respondents on immediate basis.

He said later on, he received a phone call of Station House Officer Afzal Khan Jadoon who informed him that his application had moved to the legal section to seek legal opinion on the matter.

He said the disgraceful incident of Masjid-e-Nabvi had hurt the feelings and sentiments of all the Muslim Ummah on the globe besides bringing a bad name to Pakistan.

He asked the quarter concerned that Sheikh Rashid should be tried under sections 295, 295-A, 109, 296 and anti-terrorism act.

He also condemned the inhuman act with Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in the strongest terms.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Police Station Election Commission Of Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb Rashid Afzal Khan April Muslim Media All Court

Recent Stories

Two killed another injured in road mishap

Two killed another injured in road mishap

4 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr a day to share joys, sacrificing for d ..

Eid-ul-Fitr a day to share joys, sacrificing for deprived people: President

4 minutes ago
 5 drug peddlers held, three distilleries unearthed ..

5 drug peddlers held, three distilleries unearthed

4 minutes ago
 7 killed in Nawabshah car accident

7 killed in Nawabshah car accident

4 minutes ago
 Spending spree reaches at peak as Eid shopping set ..

Spending spree reaches at peak as Eid shopping set to end on late Monday night

4 minutes ago
 A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramoder ..

A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramodern XOS 10.6

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.