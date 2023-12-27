Open Menu

Tehrik-e-Jawanan Rally Pays Homage To Security Forces Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 08:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Tehrik-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJPK) Sindh Chapter on Wednesday took out the ““Security Forces and Shuhada-e-Pakistan Zindabad” rally to pay homage to the brave sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The rally, led by TJPK Chairman Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul, started from the PC Hotel and culminated at Ibrahim Hyderi after marching through Shahrah-e-Faisal, Qayumabad Korangi and other areas of the metropolis.

At the culmination point, the rally participants were warmly welcomed by the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Gul paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces of Pakistan who had laid their lives for the security and integrity of Pakistan.

He urged the people to forge unity and discipline among their ranks and file to take the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said that Allah had bestowed the Pakistan with unique geographic landscape and precious natural resources, and "now it is our collective responsibility to work with honestly and dedication for its development".

Abdullah Gul also appreciated the working class for their tireless efforts not only to feed their families but also contribute to the national economic growth.

TJPK Karachi Programme Coordinator Rana Nadeem and TJPK Sindh Information Secretary Salman Abbasi also addressed the public gathering and urged the people to use their right to vote with diligently and elect the people who were sincere with nation and the country.

