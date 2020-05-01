Tehsil Admin Recovers 1573 Bags Of Sugar, Rice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:18 PM
Tehsil administration during crackdown seized 938 bags of rice and 635 bags of sugar from a godown, here on Friday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) -:Tehsil administration during crackdown seized 938 bags of rice and 635 bags of sugar from a godown, here on Friday.
Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan along with police conducted raid and seized the commodities.
These commodities will be sold out in open market at government rates.
A case has been registered against hoarder.