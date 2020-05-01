Tehsil Admin recovers 1573 bags of sugar, rice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehsil administration during crackdown seized 938 bags of rice and 635 bags of sugar from a godown, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) -:Tehsil administration during crackdown seized 938 bags of rice and 635 bags of sugar from a godown, here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan along with police conducted raid and seized the commodities.

These commodities will be sold out in open market at government rates.

A case has been registered against hoarder.