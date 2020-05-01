UrduPoint.com
Tehsil Admin Recovers 1573 Bags Of Sugar, Rice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) -:Tehsil administration during crackdown seized 938 bags of rice and 635 bags of sugar from a godown, here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan along with police conducted raid and seized the commodities.

These commodities will be sold out in open market at government rates.

A case has been registered against hoarder.

