Tehsil Admin To Ensure Govt Counters Functional At Mega Stores

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Tehsil admin to ensure govt counters functional at mega stores

The tehsil administration Samundri has warned the management of mega stores that heavy penalties will be imposed on them if government counters are found inactive on their outlets.

In a meeting held with the president of departmental stores on Monday, the AC City Waqas Safdar said that government counters were set up at 40 stores and they all should be fully functional to provide relief to people.

He further directed for availability of all edible items on the counters, in case of violation of orders heavy penalties will be imposed on management.

