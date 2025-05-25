Open Menu

Tehsil Bhawana Ranked First With 96.43 Points In Ranking Of 132 Tehsils Of Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Tehsil Bhawana ranked first with 96.43 points in ranking of 132 tehsils of Punjab

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Tehsil Bhawana ranked first with 96.43 points in the ranking of 132 tehsils of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal on Sunday congratulated Assistant Commissioner Bhawana Sadia Jamal and District Manager Faisalabad Waste Management Company Burhan Hanif and appreciated their performance.

He said that the performance of the team in Tehsil Bhawana is a source of honor for the district and the same continuity of the performance of Faisalabad Waste Management Company in Chiniot district should be maintained.

Recent Stories

SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy

SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy

21 minutes ago
 IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, wome ..

IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..

21 minutes ago
 Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global re ..

Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition

21 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day

21 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic c ..

Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..

3 hours ago
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers ..

Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

14 hours ago
 Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establis ..

Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations

14 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan