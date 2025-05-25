Tehsil Bhawana Ranked First With 96.43 Points In Ranking Of 132 Tehsils Of Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Tehsil Bhawana ranked first with 96.43 points in the ranking of 132 tehsils of the province.
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal on Sunday congratulated Assistant Commissioner Bhawana Sadia Jamal and District Manager Faisalabad Waste Management Company Burhan Hanif and appreciated their performance.
He said that the performance of the team in Tehsil Bhawana is a source of honor for the district and the same continuity of the performance of Faisalabad Waste Management Company in Chiniot district should be maintained.
Recent Stories
SCC discusses Sharjah Airport Authority’s policy
IRTHI champions Emirati artisanal excellence, women empowerment during Moscow In ..
Badminton in UAE: Ambitious strategy for global recognition
UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tehsil Bhawana ranked first with 96.43 points in ranking of 132 tehsils of Punjab1 minute ago
-
District admin warn private school managements to ensure adequate cold drinking water1 minute ago
-
Ten held for power pilferage11 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Ravi11 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in storm-related incidents11 minutes ago
-
Wall collapse claims life in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk11 minutes ago
-
4625 grams of hashish, illegal weapon were recovered from drug peddlers11 minutes ago
-
FPCCI convener calls for support to expand food exports11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 16 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons41 minutes ago
-
FTO Coordinator applauds govt’s firm action against tax evaders51 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds "entrepreneurship fair in the digital age" to empower youth51 minutes ago