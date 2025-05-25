Tehsil Bhawana ranked first with 96.43 points in ranking of 132 tehsils of Punjab

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Tehsil Bhawana ranked first with 96.43 points in the ranking of 132 tehsils of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal on Sunday congratulated Assistant Commissioner Bhawana Sadia Jamal and District Manager Faisalabad Waste Management Company Burhan Hanif and appreciated their performance.

He said that the performance of the team in Tehsil Bhawana is a source of honor for the district and the same continuity of the performance of Faisalabad Waste Management Company in Chiniot district should be maintained.