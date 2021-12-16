UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Chairman Candidate For Maximum Welfare Works If Elected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:09 PM

Tehsil chairman candidate for maximum welfare works if elected

A candidate for 'Tehsil Chairman' slot has vowed to launch a number of welfare-oriented measures for the people of Zaida following his success in the local government elections

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) ::A candidate for 'Tehsil Chairman' slot has vowed to launch a number of welfare-oriented measures for the people of Zaida following his success in the local government elections.

Malik Aman who is in run for the chairman position of Swabi Tehsil Zaida area addressing a largely attended meeting expressed the optimism and said he would be elected on the basis of his track-record.

He said people had great confidence in him and hoped they would come and vote in his favor during the elections on December 19.

Related Topics

Vote Swabi December Government

Recent Stories

European stores pull products linked to Brazil def ..

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

59 seconds ago
 State land worth Rs 5m retrieved

State land worth Rs 5m retrieved

1 minute ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Princess Sabeeka on B ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Princess Sabeeka on Bahrain&#039;s National Day

26 minutes ago
 New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Present ..

New Representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC Presents Credentials to Secretary Gen ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE is a significant partner to International Atom ..

UAE is a significant partner to International Atomic Energy Agency: Director-Gen ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveri ..

UAE announces 200 new COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.