Tehsil chairman candidate for maximum welfare works if elected

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) ::A candidate for 'Tehsil Chairman' slot has vowed to launch a number of welfare-oriented measures for the people of Zaida following his success in the local government elections.

Malik Aman who is in run for the chairman position of Swabi Tehsil Zaida area addressing a largely attended meeting expressed the optimism and said he would be elected on the basis of his track-record.

He said people had great confidence in him and hoped they would come and vote in his favor during the elections on December 19.