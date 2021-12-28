UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Chairman Darazanda Joins PTI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:51 PM

Tehsil Chairman Darazanda joins PTI

Newly elected Tehsil Chairman of Tehsil Darazanda D I Khan, Malik Izzat Gul Sherani on Tuesday met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Newly elected Tehsil Chairman of Tehsil Darazanda D I Khan, Malik Izzat Gul Sherani on Tuesday met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Provincial minister for Local Government, Faisal Amin Gandapur was also present on the occasion.

Malik Izzat Gul reposed confidence on party leadership and vows to work for strengthening the party in the area, said a PTI spokesman.

Speaking on the occasion, KP CM welcomed Malik Izzat and said that his output and efforts would help strengthen the party.

