UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Chairman Darband Joins PTI

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Tehsil Chairman Darband Dilbar Khan called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the other day and formally announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Dilbar Khan was elected Tehsil Chairman Darband, Mansehra as independent candidate.

Dilbar, who joined PTI along with his supporters, has expressed full confidence in the leadership of CM Mahmood and the polices of PTI government for welfare of people.

The chief minister welcomed the new entrants on joining PTI and said that as per vision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the provincial government had established the best local government system in the province to resolve people's problems at their doorstep.

He said that the provincial government would fully cooperate and support local government representatives in resolving all public issues.

Meanwhile, Sher Bacha, former union council Nazim from Shangla district and active leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N also met with the CM and joined PTI along with his supporters.

