Tehsil chairman demands to declare Parowa as calamity hit area

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Parowa Tehsil Chairman Fakhrullah Khan Miankhel on Tuesday said the tehsil should be declared as disastrous area as its people suffered a lot during the recent flood and torrential rains which played havoc in his area.

Addressing a press conference here, he said many areas including Basti Lashari, Jhok Masukhel, Basti Sheikhanwali were completely destroyed due to recent flood. Many houses have been collapsed.

He said the TMA was doing everything based on its limited resources in collaboration with Parowa district administration, but it is beyond the capacity of TMA to rehabilitate the damages.

He demand of the provincial and Federal governments to declare the whole tehsil as a calamity hit area. He said the measures should be taken on an emergency basis for the relief and rehabilitation of the people.

The chairman said the people need cooperation in terms of food and other essential items. He said "We share the sufferings of the victims equally and they would not be left alone during this testing period."He said all the resources and energies would be utilized for relief and rehabilitation.