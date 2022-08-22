UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Chairman Expresses Concern Over Unavailability Of Lumpy Skin Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Tehsil Chairman expresses concern over unavailability of lumpy skin vaccine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Tehsil Chairman Pashtakhara Haroon Sifat on Monday expressed concern over unavailability of lumpy skin disease vaccine in the area and said that department of livestock was also not sending any team to address the issue.

After a meeting with a delegation of local farmers here at his Hujra, he said that due to unavailability of vaccine, the people were facing loss of precious animals worth millions of rupees, adding that despite repeated requests to Livestock department no action was taken so far.

He urged the provincial government to direct the livestock for launching special vaccine drive in the area so that the concerns of farmers could be addressed.

