Tehsil Chairman Fined Over Election Speech In Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Charsadda, Sher Rehman on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Tehsil Chairman Charsadda for delivering a speech in the election campaign of JUI in Utmanzai.

The DMO said Tehsil Chairman, Mufti Abdur Rauf was found guilty of violating the code of conduct for election and after proven charges, a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed against him.

He said in response to an explanation letter, the tehsil chairman replied he was unaware of the code of conduct, following which the fine penalty was imposed with a warning to refrain from such activity in future.

Tehsil Chairman Mufti Abdur Rauf had addressed a meeting of JUI in Utmanzai area of Charsadda on January 24th.

