Tehsil Chairman Fined Over Election Speech In Charsadda
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Charsadda, Sher Rehman on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Tehsil Chairman Charsadda for delivering a speech in the election campaign of JUI in Utmanzai.
The DMO said Tehsil Chairman, Mufti Abdur Rauf was found guilty of violating the code of conduct for election and after proven charges, a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed against him.
He said in response to an explanation letter, the tehsil chairman replied he was unaware of the code of conduct, following which the fine penalty was imposed with a warning to refrain from such activity in future.
Tehsil Chairman Mufti Abdur Rauf had addressed a meeting of JUI in Utmanzai area of Charsadda on January 24th.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Italian police chief9 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 20 mm rain9 minutes ago
-
Man killed during dacoity9 minutes ago
-
Ministry to reveal comprehensive hajj training, biometric schedule next week: Aneeq9 minutes ago
-
Light rain washes city, subsides smoggy/foggy conditions19 minutes ago
-
Two fertilizer dealers fined19 minutes ago
-
UAJK Seminar calls youth to amplify Kashmir’s voice19 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held with Hashish29 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on security arrangements for upcoming29 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas to net criminals29 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 4892 emergency calls in Jan29 minutes ago
-
IHRO urges world to hold India accountable for humiliating basic rights of Kashmiris29 minutes ago