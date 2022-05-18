Tehsil Chairman for carrying out dengue fumigation drive in Pishtakhara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Tehsil Chairman Pishtakhara, Haroon Sifat Tuesday directed staff of Town Municipal Officer (TMO) to carry out fumigation drive against dengue virus and resolve problems pertaining to sanitation services on daily basis.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting held here at his office to discussed cleanliness of the area, awareness campaign against dengue and encroachment issues.

Tehsil Chairman said that in view of the devastation caused by dengue last year, disinfectant sprays should be carried out in the entire Tehsil for prevention of dengue fever and public awareness campaign on dengue at village council level.

He said no leniency would be shown in performance of duties while the policy of reward and punishment was being followed to encourage honest and dutiful staffers.

The meeting besides other was attended by TMO Noor Nabi, Regulation Officer Tariq Ayub, Infrastructure Officer Fazal Wadud, Finance Officer Muneeb-ur-Rehman and Assistant Regulation Officer Randar Rehman.