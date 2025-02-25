Open Menu

Tehsil Chairman Haripur Vows To Promote Sports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Tehsil chairman Haripur vows to promote sports

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Tehsil Chairman Haripur, Samiullah Khan, Tuesday emphasized the importance of sports development and athlete support and said that it is crucial for the betterment of society.

He highlighted the Tehsil government's commitment to promoting sports, noting that revitalizing sports grounds can help the youth away from social evils.

Samiullah Khan shared these views during his visit to the badminton court in Khalabat, where he engaged with local players and thoroughly inspected the facility. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the players and assured them of his support.

Commending the participation of four players from Khalabat Badminton Club and Haripur in the recent Under-22 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, representing the Hazara Division, he praised the region’s legacy of producing exceptional athletes.

He remarked, “The youth of Haripur hold a unique position in the province due to their remarkable talent, which has brought them recognition at provincial and national levels.”

The Tehsil Chairman further stated that he personally visits various sports grounds and clubs to understand the issues faced by athletes. He stressed that resolving these challenges and providing necessary facilities is his top priority. To ensure uninterrupted sports opportunities for the youth, he also utilizes his personal resources.

Samiullah Khan reiterated his dedication to supporting young athletes, expressing hope that with proper training and facilities, they would bring more glory to Haripur at both provincial and national platforms.

Recent Stories

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-dev ..

ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform

46 seconds ago
 Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning mo ..

Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model

54 seconds ago
 Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thur ..

Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

46 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

1 hour ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

3 hours ago
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

12 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan