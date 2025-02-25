Tehsil Chairman Haripur Vows To Promote Sports
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Tehsil Chairman Haripur, Samiullah Khan, Tuesday emphasized the importance of sports development and athlete support and said that it is crucial for the betterment of society.
He highlighted the Tehsil government's commitment to promoting sports, noting that revitalizing sports grounds can help the youth away from social evils.
Samiullah Khan shared these views during his visit to the badminton court in Khalabat, where he engaged with local players and thoroughly inspected the facility. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the players and assured them of his support.
Commending the participation of four players from Khalabat Badminton Club and Haripur in the recent Under-22 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, representing the Hazara Division, he praised the region’s legacy of producing exceptional athletes.
He remarked, “The youth of Haripur hold a unique position in the province due to their remarkable talent, which has brought them recognition at provincial and national levels.”
The Tehsil Chairman further stated that he personally visits various sports grounds and clubs to understand the issues faced by athletes. He stressed that resolving these challenges and providing necessary facilities is his top priority. To ensure uninterrupted sports opportunities for the youth, he also utilizes his personal resources.
Samiullah Khan reiterated his dedication to supporting young athletes, expressing hope that with proper training and facilities, they would bring more glory to Haripur at both provincial and national platforms.
