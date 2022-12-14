UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Chairman Havelian Donates Two Geysers To District Jail Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Tehsil chairman Havelian donates two geysers to District jail Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Tehsil Havelian Atif Munsif Wednesday handed over the donation of two geysers to Superintendent District Jail Abbottabad Muhammad Hamid.

To improve the cleanliness of the jail, Atif Munsif also announced the donation of 12 trash bins and books for the computer library.

Atif Munsif also announced the provision of free medicines for sick prisoners, which will soon be handed over to the administration. Chairman Tehsil Havelian donated two geysers to the prisoners.

The Jail administration thanked Atif Munsif for his generosity and visit to the district jail in Abbottabad.

The Jail superintendent informed Chairman Tehsil Havelian about the facilities provided in the jail library, computer lab, jail hospital and other arrangements.

Muhammad Hamid also briefed about the sports activities of inmates in the jail and said that to continue various sports activities in the jail we need some sports equipment, Atif Munsif assured the immediate supply of sports equipment.

Atif Munsif said that despite the limited resources, the prison administration is providing the best facilities to the prisoners, and the measures taken by the prison administration for the health, education and skills of the prisoners are exemplary.

