UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Chairman Inaugurates Work On Green Belt

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Tehsil Chairman inaugurates work on Green Belt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Tehsil Chairman, Shahalam Kaleemullah Khan inaugurated construction work on Green Belt at Khazana Chowk, Charsadda Road, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Eza Arshad, Chairman of Village Council, Qaiser Khan advocate, Haji Zar Ali Tor, a large number of local elders and elites were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that PC-I of a beautification scheme worth Rs.

2.5 million has been approved for Khazana Chowk, which will help lessen the dust and pollution at Khazana Sugar Mills and its adjacent localities.

He said that several more projects for the beautification of the locality and socio-economic uplift of the locals were also in the pipeline.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Eza Arshad said that encroachments at Naghuman Chowk were also being removed from both sides of the road to start work on a beautification scheme in the area.

Related Topics

Road Charsadda From Million

Recent Stories

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

20 minutes ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

21 minutes ago
 UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speak ..

UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.