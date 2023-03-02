Tehsil Chairman inaugurates work on Green Belt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Tehsil Chairman, Shahalam Kaleemullah Khan inaugurated construction work on Green Belt at Khazana Chowk, Charsadda Road, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Eza Arshad, Chairman of Village Council, Qaiser Khan advocate, Haji Zar Ali Tor, a large number of local elders and elites were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that PC-I of a beautification scheme worth Rs.

2.5 million has been approved for Khazana Chowk, which will help lessen the dust and pollution at Khazana Sugar Mills and its adjacent localities.

He said that several more projects for the beautification of the locality and socio-economic uplift of the locals were also in the pipeline.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Eza Arshad said that encroachments at Naghuman Chowk were also being removed from both sides of the road to start work on a beautification scheme in the area.