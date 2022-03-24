UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Chairman Pledges Equal Funds For All Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Chairman, Tehsil Council Badhber, Haji Mufti Tila Mohammad Thursday said that all members of the council will be released equal funds and would monitor all development schemes by himself

He was addressing an introductory session of the Tehsil Council Badhber here on Thursday, Convener Mohammad Hamza presided over the proceedings of the council. During the meeting the newly elected members introduced themselves.

In his speech, the Chairman Tehsil Council, Haji Mufti Tila Mohammad said that Tehsil Council is like their house and its development is obligatory on all members, saying for this purpose they will make joint efforts.

He said that through the local bodies' system the problems of the people would be resolved at their doorstep. He stressed for the establishment of the offices of local governments' representatives so they could be enabled to serve the masses in real sense.

