Tehsil City Wins Inter-tehsil Girls Badminton Championship

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Tehsil city team won the Inter-tehsil girls badminton championship organized by district sports department in collaboration with metropolitan corporation in connection with crush corona games 2020.

The championship competitions were concluded at sports gymnasium here on Friday.

In final, Kasmeen from Tehsil city defeated Maryam of tehsil sadar after a tough competition and got district champion title.

Chairman vigilance committee Muhammad Umar was the chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the second wave of coronavirus has come and its intensity increasing. He urged the players to participate in healthy activities by following all standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Divisional sports officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, district sports officer Adnan Naeem and others were also present.

