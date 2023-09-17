Open Menu

Tehsil Enforcement Team Registers 11 FIRs Against Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The Tehsil Enforcement Committees formed by the district administration are conducting operations against electricity theft across the district, whereas the team had registered 11 FIRs against individuals found guilty of electricity theft.

The Committees are taking prompt action against such elements involved in electricity theft, an official told APP.

The applications have been given to the Police by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) authorities to file the FIR against 11 people who were found involved in electricity theft.

These 11 people belong to Chandni Chowk, Rawalpindi Cantt, Sawan and Rawat areas of Rawalpindi district.

This year, IESCO sent applications to file FIRs against 95 people who were found involved in electricity theft, out of which 14 people were arrested for electricity theft.

In this regard, Focal Person Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Waheed Sadiq said that strict action was being taken against the elements involved in electricity theft as per government orders.

"Tehsil Enforcement Committees are active throughout the district. Public cooperation is essential to prevent electricity theft.

A complaint cell has been set up in the Civil Defense Rawalpindi office where people can directly file complaints about electricity theft," he added.

