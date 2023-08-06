Tehsil Havelian chairman by polls concluded peacefully

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Local Government by-polls for Tehsil chairman Havelian Sunday concluded peacefully amid strict security measures where seven candidates have contested the election. The electoral process started at 8 am and continued without any interruption till 5 pm.

According to the details, Commissioner Hazara Division, Aamir Sultan Tarin, accompanied by D.I.G. Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the polling process in Tehsil Havalian. This inspection aimed to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and uphold the integrity of the democratic exercise.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, D.P.O. Omar Tafail, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gabriel Raza were also present on the occasion. During their visit, they inspected the electoral arrangements, keenly observed security measures, and evaluated the provision of essential facilities at the polling stations.

Robust security arrangements have been put in place to safeguard the electoral process. CCTV cameras and control rooms are being utilized to closely watch over the proceedings and promptly address any emerging issues.

165,800 registered voters, including 88,364 male and 77,436 female have exercised their right to vote in 134 polling stations where 23 polling stations were exclusively established for women, 23 for men, and 88 will accommodate both male and female voters.

To ensure the security of the electoral process, 40 polling stations have been declared as the most sensitive, 25 as sensitive, and 69 as normal. The most sensitive stations were guarded by 11 security personnel, including an officer, while sensitive stations had nine security personnel, including an officer. Normal polling stations were supervised by seven security personnel, including a police officer.

Tehsil Havalian was divided into 14 sectors and 29 sub-sectors. Additionally, checkpoints were established at eight strategic locations throughout Havalian, including Chamba Bridge, Havalian Dora Ha, Khokhar Mira Interchange, Bai Pass Havalian, Takia Sheikhan, Canal Chowk Hajia Gali, and Chir Gali.

Rapid response teams were stationed at seven different locations, ready to promptly address any emergencies. These teams include additional police personnel stationed at Havalian Police Station, Police Lines Chowki, Rajuian Police Post, and Nara Police Station.