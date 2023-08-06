Open Menu

Tehsil Havelian Chairman By Polls Concluded Peacefully

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Tehsil Havelian chairman by polls concluded peacefully

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Local Government by-polls for Tehsil chairman Havelian Sunday concluded peacefully amid strict security measures where seven candidates have contested the election. The electoral process started at 8 am and continued without any interruption till 5 pm.

According to the details, Commissioner Hazara Division, Aamir Sultan Tarin, accompanied by D.I.G. Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the polling process in Tehsil Havalian. This inspection aimed to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and uphold the integrity of the democratic exercise.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, D.P.O. Omar Tafail, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gabriel Raza were also present on the occasion. During their visit, they inspected the electoral arrangements, keenly observed security measures, and evaluated the provision of essential facilities at the polling stations.

Robust security arrangements have been put in place to safeguard the electoral process. CCTV cameras and control rooms are being utilized to closely watch over the proceedings and promptly address any emerging issues.

165,800 registered voters, including 88,364 male and 77,436 female have exercised their right to vote in 134 polling stations where 23 polling stations were exclusively established for women, 23 for men, and 88 will accommodate both male and female voters.

To ensure the security of the electoral process, 40 polling stations have been declared as the most sensitive, 25 as sensitive, and 69 as normal. The most sensitive stations were guarded by 11 security personnel, including an officer, while sensitive stations had nine security personnel, including an officer. Normal polling stations were supervised by seven security personnel, including a police officer.

Tehsil Havalian was divided into 14 sectors and 29 sub-sectors. Additionally, checkpoints were established at eight strategic locations throughout Havalian, including Chamba Bridge, Havalian Dora Ha, Khokhar Mira Interchange, Bai Pass Havalian, Takia Sheikhan, Canal Chowk Hajia Gali, and Chir Gali.

Rapid response teams were stationed at seven different locations, ready to promptly address any emergencies. These teams include additional police personnel stationed at Havalian Police Station, Police Lines Chowki, Rajuian Police Post, and Nara Police Station.

Related Topics

Election Police Police Station Vote Visit Male Nara Havelian Women Sunday Post Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

36 minutes ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

1 hour ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

3 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

5 hours ago
Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan