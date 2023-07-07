Tehsil Havelian Chairman election to be held on 6th Aug

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 08:04 PM

The Regional Election Commission Abbottabad Friday unveiled the schedule for the election of the Tehsil Havelian chairman election while Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the electoral process

This election holds significant importance as it aims to fill the vacant seat of Tehsil chairman left by the assassination of former Tehsil chairman Atif Munsi Khan.

In response, the Election Commission has taken the necessary steps to facilitate the electoral process and ensure a fair and transparent election.

According to the ECP schedule, the polling for the Tehsil Chairman election will be held on August 6, 2023. Candidates interested in contesting the election can submit their nomination papers between July 1 and July 12, 2023. The ECP regional office will publish the Names of the nominated candidates on July 13, 2023.

The scrutiny of the candidate's nomination papers will be completed from July 14 to July 16, 2023.

The returning officer will make decisions regarding the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers on July 17 and July 18.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is set for July 20, 2023. On July 21, the revised list of nominated candidates will be displayed. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers on July 22. The ECP will then display a revised list of candidates and allocate election symbols. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on July 23, 2023.

The election for the Tehsil Chairman of Havelian will be held on August 6, 2023. The official results, declaring the winning and losing candidates, will be announced on August 8, 2023.

All eligible voters within Tehsil Havelian were urged to participate actively in this electoral process. The polling for the elections would be held on August 6th.

