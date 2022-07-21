UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Appreciates WSSCA Performance During Eid-ul-Azha

Published July 21, 2022

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shujah Nabi Thursday appreciated Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) for its excellent performance during Eid-ul-Azha.

He expressed these views during his visit to WSSCA office and met with the Chief Executive Officer Engineer Javed Abbasi and heads of all departments.

Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad further said "Tehsil Municipal Administration and WSSCA will work together to provide the best services to the citizens." Shujaa Nabi said that WSSCA Abbottabad made the best cleaning arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha, for which I pay tribute to the management and operational staff.

He further said "Water and Sanitation Services Company and Tehsil Municipal Administration Abbottabad will work together for the welfare of citizens.

" On the occasion, spokesperson WSSCA, Umar Swati gave a detailed briefing regarding the institution's performance, capacity, scope and future planning.

Keeping in view the importance of water, Tehsil Mayor gave suggestions regarding the installation of water meters like other utility services.

Deputy Manager Projects Engineer Ibrahim Shah also briefed the mayor about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) while Deputy Manager Water Supply Engineer Noman Yaqoob informed them about the current situation of water supply, Stony Lake and blocked tube wells in Narian.

Chief Executive Officer WASA Engineer Javed Abbasi thanked Tehsil Mayor Shuja Nabi for visiting the WSSCA office and presented him with an honorary shield.

