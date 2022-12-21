UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Mayor Distributes Cheques Among Affected Shopkeepers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques among 128 affected shopkeepers of Abbottabad city under the Bazaar Upgradation and Beautification Project.

In the ceremony, Director Compliance Aamir Alam, Chief Executive Officer WSSCA Engineer Rehan Yusuf, Member board of Directors Khalid Khan Saduzai, and representatives of the City Implementation Unit (CIU) participated.

According to details, a ceremony was held to distribute checks to traders affected by the Abbottabad Bazaar Upgradation and Beautification Project under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP).

Earlier, a survey was conducted by a team formed by KPCIP to estimate and redress the losses of the shopkeepers, after which cheques for compensating the losses of the victims were prepared and distributed among them in the presence of traders association bodies and members.

