Tehsil Mayor Havelian elections on March 31

HAVELIAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :As many as thirteen candidates would contest for the slot of Tehsil Mayor Havelian during the second phase of local bodies elections as on Thursday eight candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers.

According to the District Election Commissioner, the candidates who have withdrawn their nomination papers include Wali-ur-Rehman Jadoon, Adalat Khan Nabil 8Ahmad Abbasi, Qazi Nisar, Gohar Zameer Awan, Ejaz Zar Khan, Babu Javed Iqbal and Shaukat Zaman.

On the last day of the submission of nomination papers, 22 candidates had filed papers for the slot of Tehsil Mayor Havelian while today on the last date for withdrawing nomination papers 8 candidates step back and left the contest for 13 other contenders open.

The second phase of LB polls in Hazara division would be held on 31st March 2022 where 13 candidates including Sardar Arsal Pervez of PML-N, Aslam Zar Khan PTI, Atif Munsif Khan independent, Malik Shehzad Mehmood Awan independent, Adil Zeb Shahnawaz independent, Sardar Timur Arshad Khan independent, Sardar Tariq independent, Sikandar Azam Khan independent, Sardar Shamriz independent, Muhammad Rafaqat, Waheed Gohar Khan of Hazara Qaumi Mahaz.