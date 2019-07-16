Tehsil Nazim presents Rs1.373bn fiscal budget 2019-20

Tehsil Council Abbottabad Tuesday presented Rs1.373 billion tax-free fiscal budget for the year 2019-20

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Tehsil Council Abbottabad Tuesday presented Rs1.373 billion tax-free fiscal budget for the year 2019-20.

Teshil Nazim Abbottabad Ishaq Zakria presented the fiscal budget 2019-20 which was approved by the Tehsil council unanimously.

Tehsil Council Abbottabad has allocated Rs15 million for reconstruction of the drainage system and water supply schemes, for village developmental schemes and link roads. To tackle emergency situation, Rs110 million rupees has been allocated.

Rs10 million allocated for the employees. Rs12 million allocated for soft loan for the employees of tehsil council, Rs3 million allocated for renovation of the District Coucil Mosque, Rs20 million for street light, Rs7.5 million for reconstruction of Kung Football ground.

Addressing the budget session Ishaq Zakaria said that when we took the charge of the Abbottabad Tehsil council it was defaulter of 190 million rupees and after four years it is generating more than 400 million rupees income which is a record in the history of Tehsil council.

He further said that we would continue our services for the people of Abbottabad and made this city an example for other. Tehsil Nazim stated that we have set a platform for the upcoming local government and tehsil municipal administration through which they would serve the masses.

Ishaq Zakaria thanked TMA, tehsil council members and budgtet officer Shaukat Kiayani for preparing a historical budget.

He termed the fiscal budget meeting as historical and congratulated all members and the people of the tehsil and said that we would provide the best possible facilities to the masses and no new tax was imposed in the budget which is commendable.